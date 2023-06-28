Maine receives $29 million boost in infrastructure funding

This latest round of funding will contribute to further enhancing the state's infrastructure with improvements to Route 302 in Windham.

WINDHAM, Maine — Infrastructure development in Maine is set to receive a significant boost with recent federal grants through the RAISE program.

Formerly known as the BUILD program, this initiative aims to provide financial assistance to states for various infrastructure projects.

The RAISE program has allocated approximately $29 million to the state, facilitating a range of infrastructure projects, including the expansion of trails, road improvements, and sewer system upgrades.

Since its inception in 2009, the program has successfully funneled $325 million into 23 different projects across Maine.

This latest round of funding will contribute to further enhancing the state's infrastructure with improvements to Route 302 in Windham.

Recognizing that Route 302 is a state road with significant local traffic, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) Commissioner, Bruce Van Note, emphasizes the importance of finding a balance between accommodating local businesses and the needs of pedestrians.

"It's an example of what you can do when everybody works together. We know 302 is a state road, and we have local businesses and people that want to walk here and live here," MaineDOT Commissioner Van Note said.

While the infrastructure improvements along Route 302 are anticipated to have long-term benefits for the region, businesses already situated along the route have expressed concerns about the potential disruptions caused by the construction.

Ronda Davis, the owner of Windham Flower Shop, located on Route 302, shared her worries, saying, "I'm right on 302, so if they are working on my stretch of the road, they won't be able to get to my location. As someone who lives in this town, when there's construction, I will take a different route, and that would deter people away from my business."

Despite the short-term challenges faced by existing businesses, officials remain optimistic about the long-term advantages the infrastructure projects will bring to the region.

Senator Collins highlighted the existing limitations faced by businesses in the area.

"Businesses have not been able to expand in the area because they are using septic tanks, and they have limited capacity. Windham has never had a public sewer system, but businesses and local homeowners can hook into the sewer systems, and it's going to be state of the art," Collins said.

The infrastructure projects are scheduled to commence construction at the end of this month. As these projects progress, the state anticipates witnessing substantial improvements in transportation, utility services, and recreational amenities.