Search underway for missing mother, son last seen in Saco

SACO, Maine — Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman and her son.

Tania Mulanga, 32, and her son Martin Kakanda, 2, were last seen leaving a home in Saco near New County Road around 12 a.m. Tuesday, a release from the Saco Police Department said.

Police said Mulanga and her son are not from the area and do not speak fluent English. The boy does not speak English at all, police added.

Det. Sgt. Chris Hardiman with Saco police told NEWS CENTER Maine the two are in the area visiting family and friends.

Hardiman said police do not believe they are in danger, and that they left the Saco home on their own.

Mulanga is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless sundress, and her son was wearing sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt. Kakanda is 3 feet and 5 inches tall and 50 pounds, the release said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about their whereabouts to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Hardiman at 207-284-4535.