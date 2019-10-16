DEXTER, Maine — A plane crash happened in Dexter on the airport grounds around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The pilot driving the plane was Rodney Wright, he was flying a single-engine, experimental bi-wing plane that he was building, according to Airport Manager Roger Nelson.

Wright was airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The FAA has been notified.

As of now, Wright is believed to be the only one injured in the crash.

