BANGOR, Maine — 23-year-old Tyler Tibbets was sentenced after a plea agreement with the state on Thursday at the Penobscot County Courthouse.

Tibbets will serve five years with the Department of Corrections after he was accused of stealing a Dexter police cruiser while handcuffed, then leading police on a high-speed chase down rural roads in Penobscot County last May.

Tibbets will also pay three-thousand dollars to the owner of the car he stole and crashed in the same police chase after dropping the cruiser.

Tibbets had been indicted on nearly a dozen charges, including theft, driving to endanger, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lunch said it was lucky that no one else was hurt in this case.