RANGELEY, Maine — Two people have minor injuries after a float plane crashed on Rangeley Lake Thursday afternoon.

Chief Mike Bacon of the Rangeley Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on August 22 near Russell Cove, located at the northeast point of the lake.

Two people (the pilot and a passenger) were on board at the time. John MacDonald, spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service, confirmed they were both men.

Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the crash happened during take-off, when the plane reportedly ended up upside down. MacCausland added the two men made it out quickly.

Bacon said both individuals are safe. They were on their way swimming to shore as the fire department arrived for rescue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.