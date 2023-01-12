Human remains found off Maine coast 22 years ago identified as man who left Vegas for NYC

The remains are that of a man who, at 84 years old, left Las Vegas and landed in New York City in July 2000.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Human remains found 22 years ago off the coast of Maine have now been identified.

The partially skeletonized remains were discovered in the Atlantic Ocean on July 24, 2000, near the Grand Manan Banks, according to a release Thursday from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

The remains are that of Philip Kahn, who was 84 years old when he left Las Vegas and landed in New York City in July 2000, the release states.

Officials said they do not know how Kahn's remains ended up off the Maine coast.

After Kahn's remains were located in 2000, the OCME did an autopsy that included DNA and fingerprints. Those fingerprints were submitted to the FBI, but there were no matches at the time, according to Thursday's release.

In March 2022, officials from the OCME met with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services, Deceased Persons Identification Services Division (DPI Services) about updated technologies available through the FBI. Maine officials submitted the unidentified person’s fingerprints to DPI Services in May 2022, and the FBI was able to match it to Kahn, who had been reported missing in Las Vegas in 2000, according to Thursday's release.