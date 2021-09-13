Skeletal remains found near I-295 in Falmouth

Traffic is backed up as the Falmouth Police Department and Maine State Police investigate the scene.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride confirms human remains have been found off of I-295, just north of the Presumpscot River.

Police say the remains were found in a ‘thick marshy area’ by a hiker who was kayaking and came ashore. They do not believe it's suspicious.

Police are waiting for the medical examiner to identify the remains.

The chief says he has been in contact with the family of Anneliese Heinig since finding the remains. She went missing in that area in 2019. Her case is still open.

Again, the remains have not been identified.

Maine State Police are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

I-295 northbound 9.5-10.5 right lane is closed causing traffic delays.

