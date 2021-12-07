x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Augusta Waterville

Human remains found by hunter in Augusta identified as man missing since 2017

Police believe Scott Milliken's remains were in the woods behind the CMP building on Edison Drive for more than a year.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified human remains found in Augusta as Scott Milliken of Augusta, who was 54 years old when he was reported missing in 2017.

Augusta police said the remains were found on Nov. 13, 2021, by a bow hunter behind Central Maine Power's headquarters at the end of Edison Drive.

State police detectives believed the remains had been there for more than a year, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said at the time. She added there was no indication of foul play of any kind, and Augusta police detectives were looking into potential missing persons.

Related Articles

In Other News

UNSCRIPTED: Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills on officers-involved shooting