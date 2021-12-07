Human remains found by hunter in Augusta identified as man missing since 2017

Police believe Scott Milliken's remains were in the woods behind the CMP building on Edison Drive for more than a year.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified human remains found in Augusta as Scott Milliken of Augusta, who was 54 years old when he was reported missing in 2017.

Augusta police said the remains were found on Nov. 13, 2021, by a bow hunter behind Central Maine Power's headquarters at the end of Edison Drive.