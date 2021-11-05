Human remains found in Westbrook identified as man missing since June

According to police, Terry Tucker Jr.'s death is not considered suspicious and the investigation into his death is closed.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Human remains found in Westbrook on Sunday have been identified as a man who had been missing since June.

Terry Tucker Jr., 32, was reported missing to Westbrook police on June 23. He had last been seen by family members on June 17.

According to police, Tucker's death is not considered suspicious and the investigation into his death is closed.

Police said a kayaker found the remains along the banks of the Presumpscot River near the intersection of East Bridge Street and Route 302. The remains were then collected by police and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be examined and identified.