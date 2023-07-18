Penobscot County lieutenant has died, sheriff's office says

Lt. James Ellis served a total of 17 years with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. He was the former fire chief for the towns of Eddington and Holden.

EDDINGTON, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the unexpected passing of Lt. James Ellis.

Ellis served as a lieutenant in the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division for a total of 17 years a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Before his career in law enforcement, Ellis worked for the state fire marshal's office and served as fire chief for the towns of Eddington and Holden, according to the release.

Ellis continued to serve as a member of the Eddington Fire Department after retiring as fire chief, the release said.

"Lt. Ellis spent his entire adult life serving others in the public safety field. A quiet man with a big smile and infectious laugh, Jim positively impacted the lives of many. Those who serve in these roles often wonder if they have made a difference. Jim, you made a difference," Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said in the release.

The sheriff's office is asking for privacy during this difficult time out of respect for Ellis' family, friends, and coworkers.

Funeral services for Ellis will be announced in the coming days, the sheriff's office said.