Two from Florida seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Alton

ALTON, Maine — A couple from Florida were seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Alton.

Maine State Police troopers responded to a call about a crash around 8:52 a.m.

An initial investigation suggested that the driver of the vehicle, 63-year-old Frederick Rhoda of Auburndale, Florida, reportedly veered into the median, overcorrected, and lost control of the 1999 Toyota 4Runner, which left the roadway before rolling over into the median, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

They were traveling south at the time of the crash.

Rhoda was ejected from the vehicle. His wife, 64-year-old Patricia Rhoda, was able to crawl out of the vehicle, the release stated.

Both were seriously injured, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening, and they were brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center by ambulance, according to the release. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release stated.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Maine Forest Service, and Old Town Fire and Ambulance assisted Maine State Police.