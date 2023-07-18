Maine State Police respond to scene in Hallowell

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Crisis and Negotiation team responded to the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HALLOWELL, Maine — Maine State Police and the Hallowell Police Department responded to an incident in Hallowell.

Augusta Maine Fire-Rescue posted around 3:30 p.m. that people should avoid Water Street from the Hallowell and Augusta line to Winthrop Street due to an "ongoing incident," according to a post on Facebook.

The Hallowell Police Department was the primary responding agency, but the Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Crisis and Negotiation team were also at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine.

As of 4:20 p.m., Moss said the scene was reportedly clearing.

NEWS CENTER Maine has sent a crew to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.