Three arrested in alleged tenant-landlord dispute in Acton

"This action stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, and the landlord solicited assistance from the motorcyclists," the York County Sheriff's Office said.

ACTON, Maine — Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a dispute in Acton over the weekend.

Officials with the York County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police responded to a call from a resident on Acton Ridge Road stating a large group of motorcycles arrived there and several were attempting to force their way into her apartment, according to a news release posted on the York County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

When officers arrived, they determined three people had kicked in the door of the apartment and reportedly threatened the homeowner, the release stated.

"This action stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, and the landlord solicited assistance from the motorcyclists," the release said.

Three people were arrested and charged with burglary and criminal threatening:

Jessie Manchester, 36, of Sanford

Christopher Moreau, 36, of Shapleigh

Harley Faires, 33, of Acton

All three individuals were brought to York County Jail, where they were held on $2,500 bail. All three have since been released from custody, according to the release.