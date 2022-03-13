Daylight saving is a reminder for Mainers to check their smoke alarms

According to the American Red Cross, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire by 50%.

MAINE, Maine — Smoke alarms save lives, and while you are getting ready to spring forward, it's also a good time to check your smoke detectors.

Caroline King is the executive director of the American Red Cross in Maine.

She says the non-profit has kicked off the "Home Fire Campaign" in an effort to get every single house in Maine to have working smoke detectors.

The American Red Cross is out giving free smoke detectors and will come to your house to install them. Once there, volunteers will also help families plan fire escape routes.



Captain Patrick Heathcote from the Bangor Fire Department said newer smoke detectors don't require a change in batteries, but it's still important to test them.

"When there is a fire, things are smoky and hazy, and dark, and you need to rely back on your muscle memory, and having that trained route, it becomes second nature and you are going to know your way out of a building even if you can't see," Heathcote said.



Heathcote says everyone should have a plan in place, if a fire does happen.





It's that time of the year again! When you change your clocks this weekend, take a second to check and see if your smoke alarms are working. This simple test could save your life. #EndHomeFires Posted by American Red Cross on Saturday, March 12, 2022

King says this year the American Red Cross in Maine has an 'endless supply' of working smoke alarms to give out to Mainers who need some for their home.

The organization recommends following these 2 simple steps to help keep people safe:



1. Practice a 2-minute fire drill



2. Test your smoke alarms monthly

"And that is really the value of a smoke alarm, it gives you just a moment to get out of your house," King said.

"A smoke detector in a box, on a shelf, in a drawer does not protect you and your family, so I encourage folks to install them if they have them or to give us a call if you need them," King said.



"Typically it's holding the power button for a certain amount of time and it will cause it to go into alarm," Heathcote said. "Early detection and alerting saves lives, it's been proven time and time again so they are crucial."



If you don't have working smoke detectors, you can get them by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-464-6692.