American Red Cross of Northern New England in dire need of volunteers

MAINE, Maine — The American Red Cross of Northern New England said it desperately needs volunteers.

Senior Recruitment Specialist Paula Coyle said there has always been a need, but the pandemic made it worse.

She said Maine needs more than 250 volunteers, specifically in Cumberland County. Coyle said she needs volunteers to help victims of house fires and to help with blood drives.

"If volunteers are missing, that service doesn't get done. So if that means someone doesn't respond to a home fire, someone is not available to help in the middle of the night or help in the afternoon at a blood drive, the system doesn't work," Coyle said.

For more information on how to get involved, interested volunteers can visit the organization's website.