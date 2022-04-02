x
Olympics

Tuesday Winter Olympics livestreams: Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin in action

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12 a.m. ET Tuesday and 3 a.m. ET Wednesday.

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12 a.m. ET Tuesday and 3 a.m. ET Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game

1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

3 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals

3:30 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km

3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic

5:30 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m

6:30 a.m. EST: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies

6:50 a.m. EST: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark

2 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage

8 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage

8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

9:15 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1

10 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final

10 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying

11:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2

1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals

2 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill

NEWS CENTER Maine Winter Olympics YouTube Playlist

