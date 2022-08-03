Family of Biddeford boy with rare brain cancer asks people to donate blood

"We need people to come out and donate their blood," the boy's grandmother said. "It just takes a little bit of time."

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Sometimes a personal story can put bigger issues into context, which is one reason why a Biddeford family understands the critical need for blood donations and is trying to raise awareness to get people to register to donate.

Kenny Robertson Alexander of Biddeford is 4 years old and has level three autism. He also is battling a rare type of childhood brain cancer called Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, or ATRT. He was diagnosed less than a year ago, after having a seizure "out of the blue." Since then, he has undergone aggressive radiation, chemotherapy, and more than 10 blood transfusions.

"It's like everything just came crashing down hearing all that," Kiara Alexander, Kenny's mother, said about the diagnosis.

Alexander said the survival rate for this type of cancer is three to five years.

"I take everything day by day and just hold onto the good days," Alexander said. "That's what I do."

Alexander, 21, is also raising Kenny's younger sister, who was born while Kenny was in the hospital getting treatment.

Earlier this year, the American Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert after blood supply levels reached their lowest point in a decade. The Red Cross said there has been about a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic started.

Tammy Harvison, Kenny's grandmother, said making sure there is enough supply is essential. For example, during Kenny's last transfusion, he had an allergic reaction to the proteins in the original donor's platelets. If blood and platelets from other donors hadn't been available, he may not have been OK.

"We need people to come out and donate their blood," Harvison said. "It just takes a little bit of time."

Kentrell Robertson, Kenny's father, said he can't understand his son's pain and is worried about the future, but he is very proud of his son.

"It's just scary thinking about it every day," Robertson, 23, said.

Kenny's family has created a "Kenny Strong" website with links to information about ATRT, an Instagram account, a Facebook group, and a GoFundME page. The goal is to raise awareness about what he's going through and encourage people to donate blood.

"He's a trooper. He's a brave trooper," Harvison said about her first grandchild, noting that ATRT usually comes back after treatment.