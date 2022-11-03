Fire strikes Riverside Motor Court in Caribou for second time in less than a year

The Riverside Motor Court was the site of another fire in July 2021.

CARIBOU, Maine — A fire at Riverside Motor Court and Park on Access Highway continued to burn into the early afternoon Friday.

The 19-unit motel, which has been converted into efficiency apartments, was destroyed, according to manager Kevin Cray.

The fire comes less than a year after another fire took place at the motel. In July, officials said that fire was likely caused by an electrical issue.

No injuries were reported from the 25 to 30 people staying in the motel units or a trailer park behind it, but none of the units are habitable, Cray said.

No injuries had been reported, but Cray said at least one pet was unaccounted for, as of 1:45 p.m. Friday.

The American Red Cross was working to provide emergency shelter in town, he said.

The fire broke out at about 10 a.m., he said, and continued to burn 3 1/2 hours later.

The property is owned by TBK Northern Maine/Northern Maine Housing Services.