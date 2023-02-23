x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One injured after falling through roof onto machine at Skowhegan mill

Skowhegan firefighters assisted Sappi North America at its Somerset Mill with a technical rescue Thursday.
Credit: NCM

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — One person was injured after falling through a roof onto a machine at the Sappi mill in Skowhegan Thursday.

Fire crews with the Skowhegan Fire Department responded Thursday to perform a technical rescue at Sappi North America's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, a news release from the fire department said.

Skowhegan firefighters assisted Sappi with removing a person who "fell through a roof onto a machine with multiple injuries," according to the release.

The person was transported by RFGH Ambulance to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the release said.

Update: Pt was transported by RFGH Ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Your Skowhegan...

Posted by Skowhegan Fire Department on Thursday, February 23, 2023

No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Winter storm dumps snow on streets, walkways in Portland

Before You Leave, Check This Out