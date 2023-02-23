One injured after falling through roof onto machine at Skowhegan mill

Skowhegan firefighters assisted Sappi North America at its Somerset Mill with a technical rescue Thursday.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — One person was injured after falling through a roof onto a machine at the Sappi mill in Skowhegan Thursday.

Fire crews with the Skowhegan Fire Department responded Thursday to perform a technical rescue at Sappi North America's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, a news release from the fire department said.

Skowhegan firefighters assisted Sappi with removing a person who "fell through a roof onto a machine with multiple injuries," according to the release.

The person was transported by RFGH Ambulance to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the release said.

No additional information has been released.