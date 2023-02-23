NH State Police respond to dozens of slide-offs, crashes as snow arrives

By 11 p.m. Wednesday, there was a decent snow shield over New Hampshire and southern Maine.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Since 11 p.m. Wednesday, New Hampshire State Police have responded to more than 30 spin-outs, vehicles off the road, and crashes throughout the state.

The department reported the number in a Facebook post, urging driver safety.

"Reduce your speed, leave extra space between you and the vehicle you're following and drive for the current conditions," the department wrote.

Officials said the Everett Turnpike was closed southbound in the area of exit 6 for approximately two hours overnight due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer unit that was blocking all lanes.

By 11 p.m. Wednesday, there was a decent snow shield over New Hampshire and southern Maine. It's expected to keep snowing in Maine until a lull through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. During that time, it may stop snowing entirely.