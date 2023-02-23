Somerset County to stop answering emergency calls for Kennebec County

The director of the Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency said Somerset County will stop taking 911 calls for them starting in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Staffing problems are forcing officials in Kennebec County to re-evaluate options after Somerset County announced it will soon stop answering 911 calls for 16 communities in Kennebec County, they told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Art True, director of the Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency, said they're considering creating a countywide dispatch center or having existing local dispatch centers in the county answer more calls to fill the incoming gap in emergency communications.

"911 will be answered," True said. "The people in Kennebec County don't need to worry. Their [emergency calls] will be answered."

True did add that there will likely be a small impact felt once Somerset County stops taking 911 calls for Kennebec County.

“Every time a call is bounced, which is what happens when a call is transferred from one center to another center, there is a time frame that’s involved. And depending on the number of bounces, it adds seconds," he explained. "There are situations where those seconds do count.”

Kennebec County said it has contingency plans, as well, to make sure calls get answered.

"It does not address a long-term plan yet," True said. "Any short-term Band Aid that we put on things needs to be followed up by a sustainable action plan so we don't end up back in this situation."

Somerset County is expected to stop answering emergency calls for Kennebec County starting in July.