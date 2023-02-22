Portland sports bar of 20+ years closing

The Portland Rivalries location is closing, but the one in Falmouth will remain open, the business announced.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland sports bar open for more than 20 years has announced it's shutting down.

Rivalries on Cotton Street shared the news on its website but added the Falmouth location will remain open.

"It is with mixed emotion that we share the news that we have sold our Rivalries Portland location (not the name/brand). For over 20 years, Rivalries Portland provided so many memories and moments for so many people," the company wrote on its website.

The sports bar hosted weddings, retirement celebrations, graduation parties, bridal and baby showers, and more. That's in addition to showing everything from World Series matchups to the Super Bowl.

"With heartfelt appreciation, we owe our staff and many guests over the years a huge thank you for making Rivalries Portland what it was. We consider so many people a part of the 'Rivalries Family,'" the company wrote.

For Portland customers looking for another spot to catch the next game, Rivalries said its Falmouth location is just 10 minutes away.