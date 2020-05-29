TURNER, Maine — A high-speed chase in the early morning Friday lead to a car crash, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says around 2:50 a.m. Friday, a deputy monitoring traffic on Route 4 in Turner attempted to pull over a speeding car, but the car failed to pull over and took off at a high speed. Police say the car continued southbound and almost hit a Maine State Police Trooper, who was traveling northbound on the road.

Before the deputy or trooper could catch up, the driver of the car lost control by North Shore Drive, hitting a utility pole and rolling over.

An 18-year-old woman from Turned died at the scene from her injuries. The male driver and a male passenger were trapped inside the car and were extracted by the Turner Fire Department, then transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

Route 4 from Route 117 to Route 219 was closed to all traffic due to downed power lines and while the scene is reconstructed.

The Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department, Turner Fire – Rescue, Auburn Fire Department, and LifeFlight assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say the names of those involved in the crash will be released later Friday.

