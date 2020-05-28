MAINE, USA — Christopher Wright, 27, died Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle in Springvale.

According to the Sanford Police Department, it happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Wright was the operator and sole operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

