HUDSON, Maine — A 17-year-old girl died Saturday after driving off the road in Hudson.

Preliminary investigation by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shows the car was traveling on Darling Road around 1 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck trees.

After striking the trees, the car rolled over and ejected the driver. The vehicle came to rest in the roadway, near Sherry Drive.

The driver, Chantell Hunt of Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing and mapping the crash.

At this time no other information is available.

