LIMINGTON, Maine — A woman from Limerick died Wednesday night after she drove off the road and struck a tree.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Doles Ridge Road in Limington.

A caller reported to deputies that a 2011 Ford Escape had left the roadway, struck a tree, and was resting on its roof after rolling down an embankment.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was the driver, Christine LePage, 40, of Limerick. LePage was killed in the crash.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the initial cause of the crash appears to be driver fatigue. The crash is being reconstructed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office's accident reconstructionist.

