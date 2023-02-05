Old Town fisherman hasn't been heard from since April 27

The search for Lowell Wheaton has been underway since late Saturday afternoon.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing fisherman whose canoe was found drifting on Pocumcus Lake.

Lowell Wheaton, 62, of Old Town was last in contact with his family Thursday afternoon as he was headed to his camp on the lake, according to a release from the Maine Warden Service.

Around noon Friday, the Maine Warden Service was contacted after a canoe with an outboard motor attached was found drifting on the lake, the release stated.

Since that time, the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Passamaquoddy Game Wardens, Maine State Police, and others have searched the lake and surrounding shorelines and roads, officials said.

A Maine Warden Service plane and a Maine Forest Service helicopter have also been searching the area, according to the release.

Since late Saturday afternoon, the Maine Warden Service Dive Team has been searching Pocumcus Lake with a remotely operated vehicle and scuba divers.

Game wardens also have been searching area camps and roads for signs of Wheaton, the release stated.