Brunswick police searching for teen who 'ran away'

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old who ran away Friday afternoon.

Brayden Taylor reportedly ran away from a store in Cooks Corner and "is upset," a Facebook post by the Brunswick Police Department said.

The teen was last seen in the area of the Five Guys restaurant around 4:15 p.m., according to the post.

"He may be trying to get a ride," police said.

Police describe Taylor as being five feet and five inches tall with a medium build and sandy blonde hair. Police added they don't believe he is wearing a hat.

"We are concerned for his welfare and please call us via 911 if you see him," Brunswick police stated.

