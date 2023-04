According to an update from the Maine Department of Public Safety Friday evening, the man has been safely located.

The man was last seen leaving his residence at OceanView located on Blueberry Lane at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine Department of Public Safety issued an update at approximately 8:30 p.m. stating the man had been safely located.