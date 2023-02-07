Police searching for missing 75-year-old Phillips man

The man was reportedly going to his niece's house on Rangeley Road in Avon but never arrived, according to a release.

AVON, Maine — Police are searching for a Phillips man who went missing early Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Mahlon Presby, 75, who was last seen leaving his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Presby was reportedly going to his niece's house on Rangeley Road in Avon but never arrived, according to the release.

Deputies say Presby is driving a green 2009 Chevy Cobalt registered to Maine license plate number 8541WX.

Presby suffers from cognitive issues and is described as a five-foot, eight-inches tall white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, the release states.

He was last seen wearing a Yamaha snowmobile jacket with black jeans, L.L. Bean boots, and a camouflage hat.

Deputies ask anyone who sees or may know of Presby's whereabouts to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 207-778-6140.