Officials respond to possible active shooter situation in Scarborough

Portland's Special Weapons and Tactics Team is at the scene on Scarborough Downs Road.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Law enforcement officials were at the scene of a possible active shooter situation on Scarborough Downs Road on Monday, according to a volunteer with the Scarborough Police Department.

NEWS CENTER Maine had not yet spoken with an official Scarborough police spokesperson, as of 10:30 a.m. However, South Portland emergency officials and Portland's Special Weapons and Tactics Team were also at the scene.

The volunteer with Scarborough police said officials have used at least one military flash grenade. These devices set off a loud noise and bright flash to try to stop a suspect or suspects.

The volunteer said he has been at the scene since about 6:45 a.m.

As of 10:10 a.m., several construction trucks were waiting to drive down Homes Road, which leads directly to the old Scarborough Downs stable area. Police have stopped those trucks from entering.

As of 10:10 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Maine State Police are not responding to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A few construction trucks are waiting to drive down Homes Road, which leads directly to the old Scarborough Downs stable area. Police have stopped them from entering. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/9P8GHo4XY7 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) March 21, 2022