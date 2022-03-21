Scarborough incident ends in arrest

No shots were fired and no weapons were found at the scene, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Police arrested a man Monday morning after a several-hour standoff in Scarborough.

Adam Jutkiewicz, 35, was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m., according to a release from Scarborough police. He faces the following charges:

Class C burglary

Class D unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Class E creating a police standoff

Class D criminal mischief

Class D violation of conditions of release

Shortly before 4 a.m., police said they found Jutkiewicz trespassing inside a maintenance building on Scarborough Downs Road. He refused to come out, according to the release.

Scarborough police, along with the Southern Maine Regional and Portland Police Department swat teams, negotiated with Jutkiewicz for several hours before he surrendered to officers without incident, officials said.

No shots were fired, and no weapons were found at the scene, according to Vaughan. The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported during the incident, Vaughan said.

Police said Jutkiewicz is listed as being from Maine, but they did not know his exact address.

