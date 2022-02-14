Scarborough police deliver Valentine's Day gifts to residents who lost loved ones

The officers visited roughly 30 homes and delivered donated chocolates from Len Libby's Candies and handmade cards by the school community.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Valentine's Day can be difficult for those who are dealing with a recent loss.

It's why the Scarborough Police Department delivered gifts to try and make it a little easier for some of those people.

"I think this is a good way for people to have interactions with the police department that are positive," officer Holly Thompson said.

The officers visited roughly 30 homes and delivered donated chocolates from Len Libby's Candies and handmade cards by the school community.

"People did not expect us. They were emotionally overcome, as well as I was. The reaction was a very positive moment," officer Eric Greenleaf said.