Scarborough Planning Board asks to see "alternative" plans for Maine's first Costco

If approved, the 161,000-square-foot store would be the first Costco in the state.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Planning Board got a closer look at the initial plans for what would be Maine's first Costco store Monday night and asked developers to go back to the drawing board.

Engineers, planners and company representatives addressed board members about the proposed 161,000-square-foot store and gas station.

As it is proposed right now, the it would be located at the intersection of Payne Road and Scarborough Down Roads.

The store is part of a larger effort to establish a so-called "Innovation District" at The Downs—the former site of the popular harness racing track.

Some board members voiced excitement for the project and the economic impact it could have on the community.

Others were concerned about the impact on traffic, especially the Payne Road thoroughfare, the size of the parking lot and the current setup of the site.

Planning Board Chair Rachel Hendrickson asked developers to continue to work with city staff to come up with the best proposal for the town's needs and requirements.

Developers shared their careful consideration about how the property impacted nearby wetlands and was placed on the lot to be near other portions of the overall development while working into the natural landscape.

However, Hendrickson noted that does not necessarily adhere to design rules that the retail space be facing the road. She said the board simply needs to see more options.

"I would like to see alternatives. It's possible that after we see the alternatives we say, 'You were right the first time,'" Hendrickson said. "But I personally would like to see an alternative layout that actually comports with the design standards before we start to consider a waiver."