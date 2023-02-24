Fire destroys Naples home

The Naples fire chief said the call came in shortly after 1 a.m.

NAPLES, Maine — A home on East Shore Beach Road in Naples was destroyed by a fire overnight.

Officials would not say if anyone was home at the time or if anyone was hurt.

The fire chief told NEWS CENTER Maine the investigation is active and the state fire marshal is at the scene.

