Chesterville girl, 6, recovering after dog attack

Lily Norton, of Chesterville, spent 12 hours in surgery and received more than 1,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog Saturday, her mother said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTERVILLE, Maine — A little girl from Chesterville is recovering after she was viciously attacked by a dog Saturday.

Lily Norton, 6, spent 12 hours in surgery and needed more than 1,000 stitches following the attack, according to her mother.

"She's still sedated because she has a breathing tube in. But other than that, she's really good. She looks really good," Dorothy Norton, Lily's mother, said.

Dorothy said Lily was at a friend's home when the incident happened, and the friend's mother was reportedly dog-sitting the pit bull involved in the incident.

"They were going to play cards at the table, so she sat down at the table, the friend went and got the cards, and then as soon as the friend walked back in the room, she screamed to her mom because the dog had Lily in her mouth," Dorothy said.

Six-year-old Lily Norton of Chesterville is recovering after her mother says she was viciously attacked by a dog. Coming up tonight on @newscentermaine, hear from the little girl's mother about the incident, and how her daughter is doing after 12 hours in surgery & 1000+ stitches pic.twitter.com/w91CyVuMaG — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 23, 2023

Dorothy said the friend's mother rushed Lily to a hospital in nearby Farmington before she was taken by LifeFlight to Boston Children's Hospital.

"She's so energetic. She loves to be outside, loves it. And she doesn't hate all dogs, at least that's what she told me. She just doesn't want to see that one again," Dorothy said.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to support the Norton family with medical and travel expenses.

Dorothy said Lily has another surgery scheduled for Friday, as well as next week. She expects Lily to spend about two weeks in the hospital before she's released.

"Lily is very thankful for everyone's prayers," Dorothy said.