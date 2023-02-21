Bill aims to require drivers to report collisions with pets

The bill would levy a fine of up to $500 for drivers who did not call police or contact the owner of a dog, cat, or livestock.

DRESDEN, Maine — Drivers in Maine are required by law to call in if they've hit a deer, moose, bear, or wild turkey out on the road.

But there's no such requirement when it comes to domestic pets.

A bill introduced in the Legislature by Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, this month would fine drivers between $100 and $500 if they hit a dog, cat, or livestock and do not notify the owner or police.

The bill was inspired by Percy, a 4-year-old Briard herding dog from Dresden whose owner, Marge Kilkelly, said was hit by a car that sped off in August 2020. Kilkelly said if a neighbor hadn't been nearby, Percy might have wandered into the woods with two legs badly hurt. She said this isn't about blame but about taking care of someone else's extended family.

"Most people do the right thing, but sometimes law is necessary for those folks that might not, or might not think about it, or might not know what to do," Kilkelly said. "So, this gives some guidance."

This bill follows a failed attempt in 2021. That bill would have required motorists to file a report with police, a move Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, testified against.

Doran testified it would mean spiked insurance rates for his drivers. The current bill’s sponsors said they’re removing that burden from the current proposal. When reached for comment Tuesday, Doran said he needed to review the bill with PLC's board of directors to determine the organization's stance.