Missing: 2 women bound for Topsham haven't made it home

Police said the women are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information, and are prone to being confused by directions.

EXETER, N.H. — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public's help in locating two women who were trying to make it home to Topsham from New Hampshire on Tuesday but have not yet arrived.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, were reported missing by Topsham police shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

The two women, Pushard the driver and Bussell the passenger, were reportedly driving near the borders between Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts on Tuesday evening and never made it home to Topsham. Officers with New Hampshire's Exeter Police Department and other agencies interacted with the women and tried to give them directions home but it did not work, according to the release.

Their families told police they are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information, and are prone to being confused by directions, the release stated.

Pushard's cellphone was last pinged in the Candia and Raymond areas of New Hampshire but is now powered off, officials said.

Police described Pushard as 5 feet, 5inches tall and 164 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police described Bussell as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 213 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The women were traveling in a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine license plates 1960VC, the release stated.

Officials ask anyone who may have information about their whereabouts to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.