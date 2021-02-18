Maine's Holy Donut sues Oregon's Holey Donuts to change its name

The Maine doughnut chain sued the Oregon eatery, 'Holey Donuts,' reasoning that the company has invested a lot into developing 'The Holy Donut' brand.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Holy Donut, Maine's staple, handmade potato doughnut shop has won a lawsuit over an Oregon bakery with a similar name.

The Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon, reported Tuesday that a local doughnut shop in their area, named Holey Donut, was served a lawsuit by The Holy Donut over the summer.

The Newtons, owners of the Oregon eatery, were surprised that a bakery more than 3,000 miles away, on the other coast, would take them to court.

Holy Donut CEO Jeff Buckwalter told the Bangor Daily News that he initially contacted the Newtons in 2019 about their name and offered to let them keep it if they promised not to open a second location.

After that request and several other attempts to communicate were ignored, according to Buckwalter, he decided he had no other option than to turn to the courts. He reasoned that his company invested a lot of time and money establishing its Holy Donut brand.

It’s not the first time Buckwalter has had to defend the company name, according to him. He had two other situations with similar-sounding donut brands in Arizona and Hawaii. Both backed down.

Buckwalter said he plans to expand and a national push is not off the table.

Nervous about losing and legal fees, the Newtons decided to change their name.