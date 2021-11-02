Insurance investigations recover nearly $1.4M for Mainers

Additionally, policies valued at $818,000 were matched to Mainers through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' Life Insurance Policy Locator.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Bureau of Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa announced Thursday that nearly $1.4 million was recovered for Maine consumers through investigations conducted by the Bureau’s consumer divisions in 2020.

Additionally, policies valued at $818,000 were matched to Mainers through the Life Insurance Policy Locator, managed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), of which Maine is a member.

“Throughout 2020, despite the majority of our staff working remotely, we maintained our normal daily schedules and support services for consumers and also put in place a number of pandemic-related orders and bulletins to protect Mainers,” Cioppa said.

Cases investigated each year by the Bureau involve a wide range of circumstances, ranging from complaints of improper billing, improper or delayed claims processing, improper denial of payment for medical treatment, and illegal insurance sales practices.

The Bureau’s Consumer Health Care Division, which deals with health, life, long-term care, Medicare supplement, annuities, and disability insurance, received 2,701 inquiries from consumers and 247 written complaints, resulting in $676,960 in recoveries, according to Cioppa.

Cioppa said the Property and Casualty Division, which deals with auto, homeowners, and other types of property and liability insurance, handled 2,119 inquiries and 203 written complaints, resulting in $706,617 in recoveries.

Lost life insurance benefit matches

According to Cioppa, the $818,000 in life insurance policies matched to Mainers in 2020 through the NAIC's Life Insurance Policy Locator brings the total matched to Maine consumers since the service began in 2017 to $2,389,970. The policy locator can be found under the "Consumer" tab at www.naic.org. People who believe they are beneficiaries, executors, or legal representatives of a deceased person may submit a search request form free of charge.