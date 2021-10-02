Anthony's Italian Kitchen is a recipient of The Barstool Fund

The Portland restaurant has lost more than $300,000 in revenue since the pandemic began and has had to lay-off some employees.

PORTLAND, Maine — Anthony's Italian Kitchen in Portland got the Facetime call of a lifetime.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, called Anthony Barrasso to tell him he is a recipient of The Barstool Fund.

The Barstool Fund is helping small businesses across the country get the help they need to stay afloat during the pandemic. Business owners who are still paying their employees can apply and tell the company what they need the money for to stay afloat. Recipients will receive funds for as long as they need in order to stay in business.

Barrasso said he has lost more than $300,000 in revenue since the pandemic began and has had to lay-off some employees.

He said he was shocked when he got the call and said this fund is going to save his business.

"When I got the call, I was on my way to church and I was all dressed up. He came in and I go 'oh my god.' We have been there 29-years. Me and my children and I have to give a shout out to our chef who has been with us 25 years and she just turned 50. So she has spent half her life at Anthony's. That's what I cared about. I cared about those people," said Anthony's Italian Kitchen Owner, Anthony Barrasso.

People who wish to donate to The Barstool Fund can click here.