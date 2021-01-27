Maine bakery a recipient of The Barstool Fund

The Barstool Fund is helping small businesses across the country get the help they need to stay afloat during the pandemic.

BATH, Maine — It's a Facetime call struggling small business owners dream of. That dream became a reality for the owner of Mae's Cafe and Bakery in Bath.

Dave Portnoy, the founder and president of Barstool Sports, called Katie Winglass on Monday to tell her she is a recipient of The Barstool Fund.

"It happened so fast. I was kind of hoping, but was not trying to think about it too much," said Winglass.

The Barstool Fund is helping small businesses across the country get the help they need to stay afloat during the pandemic. Business owners who are still paying their employees can apply and tell the company what they need the money for to stay afloat. Recipients will receive funds for as long as they need in order to stay in business.

Winglass sent the company a video saying she was worried about not being able to pay her employees and was having a hard time paying utilities.

"You're thinking what do I do? The money's not there. It's not coming in," said Winglass.

The café opened in 2004. Winglass said they are well-known for their pastries and cakes, and they also try to help out the community. She said she lost 95% of her catering operation and is down 65% in revenue from this time last year.

"You just don't know. You are waiting for the next punch," said Winglass.

She said the fund is saving her business.

"It's good news. It's help. It's tangible financial help," said Winglass.

To date, The Barstool Fund has helped raise more than $32 million for business owners.

Winglass said she is still in talks about how much money she will receive.