Maine Turnpike southbound lanes closed for hour on one of summer's busiest days

Police say a Chevrolet SUV driven by a Connecticut man hit two other vehicles, injuring himself and occupants of those cars.

YORK, Maine — The southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike were closed for about an hour Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash just before noon.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a red Chevrolet SUV was speeding, passing cars in multiple lanes of heavy traffic, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release.

The driver, 42-year-old Dwayne Page of Guilford, Connecticut, reportedly hit a Volvo station wagon from behind, causing the station wagon to side-swipe a third vehicle before the driver lost control and hit a guardrail in the median.

Page and his passengers, as well as occupants of the Volvo, were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.