Maine State Police respond to large number of crashes in short period of time

Officials said troopers are responding to one crash after another on the Maine Turnpike

MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police are warning drivers they are going too fast in Friday's storm, which is bringing a wintry mix of precipitation to Maine.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a press release that troopers have responded to more than ten crashes on the Maine Turnpike between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

According to Moss, troopers are witnessing people driving too fast for road conditions. She also said fortunately there have been no injuries.

The above picture was provided by Maine Public Safety. Moss said the tractor-trailer was headed south on the Turnpike in York when the driver lost control due to speed and road conditions. The truck struck the center guardrail causing its rear to swing and strike the shoulder guardrail. It ended up blocking all three lanes of traffic. The driver was not injured.

The Maine State Police and the Bureau of Highway Safety urge drivers to slow down if travel is necessary.