Some Maine summer camps are fully booked

Camp Ketcha said spots for its summer camp in Scarborough filled up within minutes after registration opened last month.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Summer camps across Maine are filling up fast, and directors said it's something they've never seen before.

"We were blown away by that," Ketcha Outdoors Executive Director Tom Doherty said.

"Our software company that manages the registration said that the volume was four times greater than anything they had seen before," Doherty said.

Maine Summer Camps, a nonprofit representing more than 140 camps across the state, said some centers are full and believes it's because parents are heading back to work and because they want to get their kids back into social environments.

"Kids really have missed out on so much social and emotional growth. And I think families know camps are a great place to foster all of that," Maine Summer Camps Executive Director Ron Hall said.

Maine Summer Camps said parents need to start looking for camps and signing their kids up now before centers are all full. It advises parents to visit its website to see which camps still accept kids.