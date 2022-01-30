Driver allegedly speeding during blizzard crashes into plow truck on Maine Turnpike, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — No one was injured after a driver was allegedly speeding during a blizzard crashed into a plow truck on the Maine Turnpike in Lewiston, according to Maine State Police .

In a press release Saturday afternoon, Shannon Moss, the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety said, a driver of a pickup truck was in the left lane when he approached a plow truck in front of him he tried to go around, but instead, he hit its left side causing a hole to the tank that holds the brine solution used to treat roads.