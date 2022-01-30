Driver allegedly speeding during blizzard crashes into plow truck on Maine Turnpike, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — No one was injured after a driver was allegedly speeding during a blizzard crashed into a plow truck on the Maine Turnpike in Lewiston, according to Maine State Police.
In a press release Saturday afternoon, Shannon Moss, the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety said, a driver of a pickup truck was in the left lane when he approached a plow truck in front of him he tried to go around, but instead, he hit its left side causing a hole to the tank that holds the brine solution used to treat roads.
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
The Maine State Police and the Maine Bureau of Highway of Safety are asking all drivers to allow plow trucks space to do their job.