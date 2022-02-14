The week ahead: February 14, 2022

A new VA clinic opens in Portland; Portland's mask mandate ends; and extra help is coming to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

MAINE, USA — Monday, February 14

A new veterans affairs clinic opens its doors to patients Monday. The Portland clinic will provide Maine veterans with services like primary care, telehealth, mental health care, and more. The new space cost $64 million and has been 12 years in the making. This clinic replaces former ones in Saco and Portland.

Thursday, February 17

Portland's mask mandate ends on Thursday. Members of the city council voted to end the requirement during their meeting last week, citing dropping hospitalizations and a strain on businesses. The mask mandate ends just over a month after taking effect due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Friday, February 18

Congress is on a deadline to pass a bill by Friday that would keep the government from shutting down. The House of Representatives passed a bill that will keep the government funded through March 11. The Senate hasn't voted on that bill yet, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers plan to vote on it before the deadline passes.