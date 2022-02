The vote came during a meeting just over a month from when the rule to wear masks in all indoor public settings went into effect.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council voted to end the city's mask mandate during its meeting on Monday evening.

Councilors met in a virtual meeting and voted 7-2 to repeal the rule first put in place just over a month ago.

The city council voted to enact the indoor mask mandate on Jan. 3. It took effect on Jan. 5.

The mandate will be lifted in 10 days. Council members cited a decrease in hospitalizations and strain on businesses as reasons for lifting the mandate.

