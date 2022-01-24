South Portland mask mandate begins Monday

People ages two and up must wear face coverings or masks when inside public places.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An emergency indoor mask mandate goes into effect in South Portland on Monday.

People ages two and up must wear face coverings or masks when inside public places.

By Wednesday, businesses must post "masks required" or “face coverings required” signs that are visible to the public.

This mandate will remain in effect until the city manager or the mayor terminate the emergency proclamation.

The city manager will suspend the mandate if the seven-day average of new cases for Cumberland County drops to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “moderate” transmission level for 10 consecutive days.

On its website, the city said it is working on supplying masks to businesses so they can have them for any members of the public who show up without one. They will be announcing when and where people can pick up the masks in the near future.

South Portland's mandate comes after the return of similar rules in Portland, Brunswick, Bath, and Freeport.

The city council in Belfast recommends that people wear masks indoors but has not passed a mandate.

Gov. Janet Mills has said she is "not considering a statewide mask mandate" at this point.

Other stories NEWS CENTER Maine is following: