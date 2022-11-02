Maine rep wants better access to official records for vets

Rep. Golden says it’s “nearly impossible” to get military records for veterans who need assistance.

BANGOR, Maine — EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above was recorded on 02-11-2022

One of Maine’s U.S. representatives is calling on the National Archives to make official records more readily available to veterans.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a veteran himself, said the National Personnel Records Center should be fully reopened so veterans can use records to access benefits.

The records center is an agency of the National Archives and it holds personnel records for military members and civil service workers.

Golden says it’s “nearly impossible” to get military records for veterans who need assistance.